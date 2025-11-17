Left Menu

Zelenskiy and Macron's Historic Defense Pact: Air Power Boost for Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy aims to strengthen Ukraine's defense through deals with France for air-defense capabilities, warplanes, and missiles. Amid increasing Russian attacks, the agreements include the potential acquisition of Dassault Rafale jets and additional air-defense systems, enhancing Ukraine's military capacity against Russian aggression.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-11-2025 06:32 IST | Created: 17-11-2025 06:32 IST
In a significant move to bolster Ukraine's defense against ongoing Russian aggression, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy is poised to finalize landmark agreements with France. These talks in Paris focus on enhancing Ukraine's air-defense capabilities through a provision of warplanes and missiles, addressing intensifying Russian drone and missile attacks.

Ukrainian and French leaders have laid the groundwork for a deal involving advanced aviation hardware, with President Macron's recent pledge to include Mirage fighter jets and more Aster 30 surface-to-air missiles in support of Kyiv's military objectives. Discussions center on a decade-long strategy that includes multi-role Rafale combat jets to expand Ukraine's air fleet significantly.

The discussions are seen as a critical step, especially given France's ambitious goal of showcasing its arms industry's excellence. A joint forum will explore cooperative efforts between Ukrainian and French companies, particularly in the drone technology sector, ensuring sustained military and economic support for Ukraine's defense against possible future Russian incursions.

