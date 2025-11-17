Zelenskiy and Macron's Historic Defense Pact: Air Power Boost for Ukraine

In a significant move to bolster Ukraine's defense against ongoing Russian aggression, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy is poised to finalize landmark agreements with France. These talks in Paris focus on enhancing Ukraine's air-defense capabilities through a provision of warplanes and missiles, addressing intensifying Russian drone and missile attacks.

Ukrainian and French leaders have laid the groundwork for a deal involving advanced aviation hardware, with President Macron's recent pledge to include Mirage fighter jets and more Aster 30 surface-to-air missiles in support of Kyiv's military objectives. Discussions center on a decade-long strategy that includes multi-role Rafale combat jets to expand Ukraine's air fleet significantly.

The discussions are seen as a critical step, especially given France's ambitious goal of showcasing its arms industry's excellence. A joint forum will explore cooperative efforts between Ukrainian and French companies, particularly in the drone technology sector, ensuring sustained military and economic support for Ukraine's defense against possible future Russian incursions.

(With inputs from agencies.)