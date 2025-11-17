Young Man's Suspicious Attempt to Cross Border Thwarted

In a recent development at the international border in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer district, the Border Security Force (BSF) detained a 21-year-old man suspected of attempting to cross into Pakistan. The young man, identified as Pankaj Kashyap from Shahjahanpur, Uttar Pradesh, was reportedly noticed behaving suspiciously near the frontier.

The BSF jawans intercepted Kashyap during a patrol near the canal area in the Mohangarh police station limits. On being stopped by the patrol team, Kashyap was questioned for his suspicious activities near such a sensitive area, particularly during these tense times.

Preliminary investigations revealed that he allegedly intended to cross to Pakistan. Authorities handed him over to police for further legal action, with plans to conduct a thorough interrogation at the Joint Interrogation Centre to understand his motives and background more comprehensively.

(With inputs from agencies.)