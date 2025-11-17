Market Jitters: China's Stocks Dip Amid Tokyo-Beijing Tensions

China and Hong Kong equities faced a downturn on Monday, driven by escalating tensions between Beijing and Tokyo over the Taiwan issue. Investors adopted a cautious stance, resulting in profit-taking after recent market rallies.

Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi's remarks on a potential Chinese attack on Taiwan prompted concern, triggering diplomatic efforts from Tokyo to defuse the situation. This geopolitical unrest overshadowed market optimism, despite gains in artificial intelligence and new energy vehicle sectors.

While tech stocks in Hong Kong faltered, the CSI Defense Index saw an uptick. Analysts predict stabilization in 2026 as China repositions in the global tech sphere, amid an evolving geopolitical landscape.

