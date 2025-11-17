Digital Prison: The Rise of Sophisticated Scam Targeting Vulnerable Citizens

In a harrowing incident, a 57-year-old resident was tricked into losing Rs 32 crore in a complex "digital arrest" scam lasting half a year. The fraud hinged on impersonators posing as CBI officers who exploited technological means to surveil and coerce the victim under threats of arrest.

The scam commenced on September 15, 2024, with a call claiming a parcel linked to her name carried illegal items. As the calls escalated, the victim was intimidated into sharing financial data, making numerous bank transfers, and remaining under Skype scrutiny.

Eventually receiving a fake clearance letter, the victim's ordeal ended after serious health repercussions. Delayed by family commitments, she reported the crime in June. Investigations are launched as she urges authorities to unravel this intricate deception that left her with Rs 31.83 crores in losses.

