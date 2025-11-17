Left Menu

Digital Prison: The Rise of Sophisticated Scam Targeting Vulnerable Citizens

A 57-year-old woman fell victim to a digital scam, losing Rs 32 crore over six months. Fraudsters posed as CBI officers, coerced her into making 187 bank transfers, and kept her under Skype surveillance. The complex deception ended with empty promises of refunds and a fake clearance letter.

Updated: 17-11-2025 10:17 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a harrowing incident, a 57-year-old resident was tricked into losing Rs 32 crore in a complex "digital arrest" scam lasting half a year. The fraud hinged on impersonators posing as CBI officers who exploited technological means to surveil and coerce the victim under threats of arrest.

The scam commenced on September 15, 2024, with a call claiming a parcel linked to her name carried illegal items. As the calls escalated, the victim was intimidated into sharing financial data, making numerous bank transfers, and remaining under Skype scrutiny.

Eventually receiving a fake clearance letter, the victim's ordeal ended after serious health repercussions. Delayed by family commitments, she reported the crime in June. Investigations are launched as she urges authorities to unravel this intricate deception that left her with Rs 31.83 crores in losses.

(With inputs from agencies.)

