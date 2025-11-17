New Zealand Opens Consultation on Long-Term Action Plan for Informal Carers

The New Zealand Government has formally launched public consultation on a new long-term action plan designed to better recognise, support, and strengthen the wellbeing of the nation’s unpaid and informal carers. Associate Minister for Social Development, Penny Simmonds, says the proposed plan represents a significant step toward acknowledging the vital role played by the hundreds of thousands of Kiwis who care for family members, friends, or neighbours who need help with daily living due to age, disability, long-term illness, injury or other health conditions.

Speaking about the consultation, Ms Simmonds emphasised that carers form an essential but often invisible backbone of New Zealand’s health and social support system. She noted that unpaid carers contribute enormous value—both social and economic—yet frequently face challenges that can affect their own health, wellbeing, and financial stability. The draft action plan, she said, aims to begin addressing these longstanding issues through a coordinated and forward-looking approach.

A Rolling Plan Designed to Evolve Over Time

The draft Carers Strategy Action Plan has been developed by the Ministry of Social Development (MSD) in partnership with the national Carers Alliance and an advisory group comprising organisations that advocate for carers. Rather than a static document, it is designed as a “rolling” plan that can adapt as new evidence, challenges, and opportunities emerge.

The plan identifies three core focus areas where progress is both urgently needed and realistically achievable:

Recognition and Appreciation: Ensuring carers feel seen, valued, and respected by government agencies, employers, service providers, and the wider public.

Health and Wellbeing: Improving the physical, mental, and emotional support available to carers, including access to respite, counselling, peer networks, and reliable information.

Financial Security: Addressing income insecurity, employment challenges, and financial pressures faced by many carers, with a particular emphasis on flexible work, income support, and long-term planning.

Early Engagement Has Helped Shape the Draft

Ms Simmonds explained that early discussions with organisations representing carers have been vital in pinpointing gaps in support and shaping the direction of the initial plan. Many carers report difficulties navigating government systems, limited access to respite services, high levels of burnout, and limited recognition from employers.

These insights form the basis of the draft plan’s objectives, which focus on practical improvements rather than broad statements of intent. The minister says the Government now wants to hear directly from carers themselves, whose lived experiences will be essential to refining and finalising the plan.

Nationwide Opportunities for Public Engagement

To ensure that the process is accessible to as many people as possible, MSD is offering multiple ways for carers to participate in the consultation. These include: • Stakeholder workshops with organisations involved in carer support • Community-led workshops across the country • Quick, user-friendly online surveys • Opportunities to make written submissions through MSD’s website

The Government has highlighted the importance of carers’ voices in developing a plan that is realistic, inclusive, and capable of delivering long-term improvement in their lives. Feedback received through the consultation will inform the final version of the action plan, which will guide government policy and investment in carer support for years to come.

How to Participate

Carers, family members, community organisations, and interested individuals are encouraged to review the draft action plan and submit their feedback before the consultation period closes on 12 February 2026.

More information, including access to survey forms and submission guidelines, is available on MSD’s official webpage: Consultation on Carers Strategy Action Plan – Ministry of Social Development.

The Government says this consultation marks the beginning of a renewed commitment to improving outcomes for carers—recognising them not only as supporters of others, but as individuals deserving of care, respect, and sustainable support themselves.