ECB Braces for Potential Stablecoin Impact

The European Central Bank may have to alter its monetary policy in response to potential economic disruptions caused by stablecoins, according to a key ECB official.

Olaf Sleijpen, governor of the Dutch central bank, emphasized the systemic relevance stablecoins could attain if they maintain their current growth trajectory in the U.S.

The emerging risks tied to these digital tokens might endanger financial stability and exacerbate inflationary pressures across Europe's economy, potentially compelling ECB intervention.

