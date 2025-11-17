Left Menu

Delhi Police Probes Al Falah University in Terror and Fraud Scandal

Delhi Police has summoned Al Falah University's chairman amid investigations into a terror module and forgery allegations. Accusations stem from false accreditation claims highlighted by UGC and NAAC. The university is linked to suspects in the recent Red Fort blast, leading to broad inquiries into its operations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-11-2025 11:00 IST | Created: 17-11-2025 11:00 IST
Delhi Police Probes Al Falah University in Terror and Fraud Scandal
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Police has summoned the chairman of Al Falah University as part of an investigation into a terror module and allegations of forgery associated with the institution. The summons, issued on Monday, are central to unraveling inconsistencies regarding the university's activities.

The Crime Branch has registered two FIRs against the Haryana-based university, prompted by serious allegations from the University Grants Commission (UGC) and the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC). Both regulatory bodies have identified major irregularities in the university's accreditation process, forwarding their findings to law enforcement.

Investigations into the university have expanded following the Red Fort blast, with suspicions tying several individuals linked to the incident back to Al Falah University. This has necessitated a detailed examination of the university's records and operations, with police investigations still ongoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ashwin Critiques India's Spin Struggles: Calls for Better Preparation

Ashwin Critiques India's Spin Struggles: Calls for Better Preparation

 India
2
SC passes slew of directions on conservation of Jim Corbett Tiger Reserve in Uttarakhand.

SC passes slew of directions on conservation of Jim Corbett Tiger Reserve in...

 India
3
Nagpur: Emerging Logistics Capital with XSIO's Pioneering Park ONE - NORTH

Nagpur: Emerging Logistics Capital with XSIO's Pioneering Park ONE - NORTH

 India
4
Jim Corbett Tiger Reserve: SC directs Uttarakhand to take restoration measures for compensating illegal tree felling.

Jim Corbett Tiger Reserve: SC directs Uttarakhand to take restoration measur...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Poland’s Stabilizing Expenditure Rule Builds Fiscal Buffers and Controls Debt

How Climate Warming Shapes Future GDP: IMF’s Framework for Long-Term Projections

How Generative AI Is Reshaping Systematic Reviews: Strengths, Weaknesses and Reality

Why Ugandan Households Feel Interest Rate Shocks Strongly: Insights from IMF Data

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025