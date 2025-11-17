Delhi Police Probes Al Falah University in Terror and Fraud Scandal
Delhi Police has summoned Al Falah University's chairman amid investigations into a terror module and forgery allegations. Accusations stem from false accreditation claims highlighted by UGC and NAAC. The university is linked to suspects in the recent Red Fort blast, leading to broad inquiries into its operations.
Delhi Police has summoned the chairman of Al Falah University as part of an investigation into a terror module and allegations of forgery associated with the institution. The summons, issued on Monday, are central to unraveling inconsistencies regarding the university's activities.
The Crime Branch has registered two FIRs against the Haryana-based university, prompted by serious allegations from the University Grants Commission (UGC) and the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC). Both regulatory bodies have identified major irregularities in the university's accreditation process, forwarding their findings to law enforcement.
Investigations into the university have expanded following the Red Fort blast, with suspicions tying several individuals linked to the incident back to Al Falah University. This has necessitated a detailed examination of the university's records and operations, with police investigations still ongoing.
