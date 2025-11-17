Tragedy Strikes Again: Russian Missile Attack Wounds Ukrainian City

A Russian missile strike on the Ukrainian city of Balakliia has resulted in a tragic loss of life, with three reported deaths and ten wounded, including three teenagers. Kharkiv region officials confirmed the overnight assault on Monday.

The attack left a significant mark, damaging multi-storey residential blocks and destroying numerous vehicles in the city's heart. Oleh Synehubov, the regional governor, shared visuals of the aftermath, revealing a building with windows shattered, flames on its upper levels, and wreckage scattered across the streets.

Tension persists as Balakliia's military administration head, Vitali Karabanov, reported nine hospitalized victims. Moscow has not yet responded to these allegations. The conflict, ongoing for nearly four years, has repeatedly subjected Kharkiv to missile, drone, and artillery strikes, severely affecting infrastructure and civilian lives.

(With inputs from agencies.)