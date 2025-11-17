Left Menu

Supreme Court Mandates Eco-Restoration in Corbett Tiger Reserve

The Supreme Court has ordered the Uttarakhand government to restore the Jim Corbett Tiger Reserve. This includes removing illegal structures and undoing damage caused by deforestation. Specific guidelines for eco-tourism and tiger conservation plans have been mandated, with a detailed judgment forthcoming.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-11-2025 11:57 IST | Created: 17-11-2025 11:57 IST
The Supreme Court issued a directive to the Uttarakhand government on Monday, calling for immediate restoration efforts in the Jim Corbett Tiger Reserve. This encompasses the removal of trees felled illegally and demolition of unauthorized constructions.

A bench led by Chief Justice of India B R Gavai instructed the state's chief wildlife warden to coordinate with a Central Empowered Committee. The panel is tasked with demolishing all unauthorized structures within three months and supervising an ecological restoration plan.

The court emphasized the importance of promoting eco-friendly tourism, issuing guidelines aligning tiger safaris with existing regulations. The state is also tasked with creating a tiger conservation plan within three months. A detailed judgment is still pending release.

