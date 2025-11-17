Left Menu

Philippines Aims for Breakthrough in South China Sea Code of Conduct During ASEAN Chairmanship

The Philippines, set to chair ASEAN in 2024, is hopeful for a legally binding South China Sea code of conduct. ASEAN and China's discussions have been sluggish since their initial pledge in 2002. Tensions in the region persist, notably between the Philippines and China over territorial disputes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-11-2025 14:26 IST | Created: 17-11-2025 14:26 IST
Philippines Aims for Breakthrough in South China Sea Code of Conduct During ASEAN Chairmanship
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Philippines is optimistic about finalizing a legally binding code of conduct for the South China Sea when it assumes the chairmanship of the ASEAN bloc next year. This initiative is essential to establishing consensus between Southeast Asia and China, according to the Philippines' foreign secretary, Theresa Lazaro.

Lazaro highlighted that, despite the slow progress since ASEAN and China pledged to create this code in 2002, there seems to be a unified perspective developing that a resolution is achievable. She emphasized at a press conference that all parties aim to finalize the code of conduct.

Tensions are particularly high between China and the Philippines, a U.S. ally, with both sides alleging territorial overreach. Lazaro, also ASEAN's special envoy for Myanmar, acknowledged the long-standing disputes. She stressed dialogue as a priority while addressing regional conflicts, such as the political turmoil in Myanmar, and called for a focus on reconciliation over elections orchestrated by the ruling military junta.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Delhi Police Cracks Down on Cyber Fraudsters Exploiting Stock Investment Schemes

Delhi Police Cracks Down on Cyber Fraudsters Exploiting Stock Investment Sch...

 India
2
Bangladesh Tribunal Sentences Ex-Minister to Death for 2024 Uprising

Bangladesh Tribunal Sentences Ex-Minister to Death for 2024 Uprising

 Global
3
Sellwin Traders to Acquire Stake in Kumkum Wellness

Sellwin Traders to Acquire Stake in Kumkum Wellness

 India
4
Tragedy Strikes: School Attack in Nigeria's Kebbi State

Tragedy Strikes: School Attack in Nigeria's Kebbi State

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Poland’s Stabilizing Expenditure Rule Builds Fiscal Buffers and Controls Debt

How Climate Warming Shapes Future GDP: IMF’s Framework for Long-Term Projections

How Generative AI Is Reshaping Systematic Reviews: Strengths, Weaknesses and Reality

Why Ugandan Households Feel Interest Rate Shocks Strongly: Insights from IMF Data

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025