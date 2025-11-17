Philippines Aims for Breakthrough in South China Sea Code of Conduct During ASEAN Chairmanship

The Philippines is optimistic about finalizing a legally binding code of conduct for the South China Sea when it assumes the chairmanship of the ASEAN bloc next year. This initiative is essential to establishing consensus between Southeast Asia and China, according to the Philippines' foreign secretary, Theresa Lazaro.

Lazaro highlighted that, despite the slow progress since ASEAN and China pledged to create this code in 2002, there seems to be a unified perspective developing that a resolution is achievable. She emphasized at a press conference that all parties aim to finalize the code of conduct.

Tensions are particularly high between China and the Philippines, a U.S. ally, with both sides alleging territorial overreach. Lazaro, also ASEAN's special envoy for Myanmar, acknowledged the long-standing disputes. She stressed dialogue as a priority while addressing regional conflicts, such as the political turmoil in Myanmar, and called for a focus on reconciliation over elections orchestrated by the ruling military junta.

