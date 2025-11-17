Zelenskiy and Macron Forge Historic Defence Accord in Paris
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy visited Paris to finalize a historic defence agreement with French President Emmanuel Macron. The deal aims to strengthen Ukraine's military capabilities, with France pledging support in air-defence systems and combat jets, amidst rising tensions and Russia's ongoing aggression.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-11-2025 15:01 IST | Created: 17-11-2025 15:01 IST
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy arrived in Paris to finalize a historic defence deal with French President Emmanuel Macron, aiming to enhance Ukraine's military capabilities.
This agreement comes at a crucial time, as Russia's attacks have intensified. France commits to supporting Ukraine's air-defence systems and providing Mirage fighter jets.
The visit highlights France's strategic role in bolstering Ukraine's defences, despite facing its own political and economic challenges. Zelenskiy's trip is a significant step in securing long-term military support against Russian aggression.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Zelenskiy
- Macron
- Ukraine
- France
- defense agreement
- air-defence
- warplanes
- missiles
- Rafale
- combat jets
Advertisement