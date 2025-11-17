Left Menu

Zelenskiy and Macron Forge Historic Defence Accord in Paris

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy visited Paris to finalize a historic defence agreement with French President Emmanuel Macron. The deal aims to strengthen Ukraine's military capabilities, with France pledging support in air-defence systems and combat jets, amidst rising tensions and Russia's ongoing aggression.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy arrived in Paris to finalize a historic defence deal with French President Emmanuel Macron, aiming to enhance Ukraine's military capabilities.

This agreement comes at a crucial time, as Russia's attacks have intensified. France commits to supporting Ukraine's air-defence systems and providing Mirage fighter jets.

The visit highlights France's strategic role in bolstering Ukraine's defences, despite facing its own political and economic challenges. Zelenskiy's trip is a significant step in securing long-term military support against Russian aggression.

