Germany Resumes Weapon Sales to Israel Amid Ceasefire Maintenance
Germany's lift on suspending some weapons sales to Israel comes with the condition of maintaining a recent ceasefire. A government spokesperson emphasized the importance of adherence to the ceasefire and the orderly continuation of humanitarian aid as agreed in October.
Germany will resume some weapons sales to Israel following a recent decision tied to the maintenance of an October ceasefire. This announcement was made by a government spokesperson on Monday.
The spokesperson stressed the ceasefire as central to the decision, emphasizing the expectation that all parties adhere to the established agreements.
He further mentioned the necessity for large-scale humanitarian aid and an orderly progression of related processes, in line with the agreed terms.
