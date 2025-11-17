Azam Khan and Son Convicted in PAN Card Forgery Case

In a significant legal development, senior Samajwadi Party leader Mohammad Azam Khan and his son Abdullah Azam have been found guilty in a 2019 case involving dual PAN cards with conflicting birthdates. The special MP/MLA court handed down sentences of up to seven years.

Special Magistrate Shobhit Bansal delivered the verdict after scrutinizing evidence and witness testimonies. According to Prosecution Officer Rakesh Kumar Maurya, the case was built on robust documentary evidence and credible testimonies.

The charges, filed by BJP leader Akash Saxena, include cheating, forgery, and criminal conspiracy. The prosecution may appeal if they deem the punishment insufficient, and both individuals will be taken into custody immediately following the conviction.