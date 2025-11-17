Left Menu

A Double Conviction: Azam Khan and Son Face Justice

Senior Samajwadi Party leader Mohammad Azam Khan and his son Abdullah have been sentenced to seven years in prison by a special court for obtaining two PAN cards using different birth dates. Convicted on multiple charges, including forgery and conspiracy, the duo faces varying prison terms under different IPC sections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rampur | Updated: 17-11-2025 17:58 IST | Created: 17-11-2025 17:58 IST
A Double Conviction: Azam Khan and Son Face Justice
Mohammad Azam Khan
  • Country:
  • India

In a decisive ruling, senior Samajwadi Party leader Mohammad Azam Khan and his son Abdullah Azam have been sentenced to seven years each in prison by a special MP/MLA court. The court found the pair guilty in a 2019 case involving the procurement of two PAN cards using different birth dates.

The verdict, delivered by Special Magistrate Shobhit Bansal, came after a thorough examination of documentary evidence and witness testimony, signifying trust in the judicial process. Prosecution Officer Rakesh Kumar Maurya, alongside advocate Swadesh Sharma, announced the court's judgment to reporters.

The case was lodged in 2019 by BJP leader Akash Saxena, citing charges under IPC sections related to cheating, forgery, and criminal conspiracy. This marks the fourth conviction for Azam Khan, with 84 cases filed against him, further complicating his legal battles.

TRENDING

1
Delhi's Political Showdown: MCD Bypolls and the Battle Over Garbage

Delhi's Political Showdown: MCD Bypolls and the Battle Over Garbage

 India
2
Germany Resumes Arms Sales to Israel Amid Ceasefire in Gaza

Germany Resumes Arms Sales to Israel Amid Ceasefire in Gaza

 Global
3
AJEYA WARRIOR-25 Commences: Enhancing Indo-UK Military Relations

AJEYA WARRIOR-25 Commences: Enhancing Indo-UK Military Relations

 India
4
Thrilling Victory for TSI Racing at Robusta Rally 2025

Thrilling Victory for TSI Racing at Robusta Rally 2025

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Poland’s Stabilizing Expenditure Rule Builds Fiscal Buffers and Controls Debt

How Climate Warming Shapes Future GDP: IMF’s Framework for Long-Term Projections

How Generative AI Is Reshaping Systematic Reviews: Strengths, Weaknesses and Reality

Why Ugandan Households Feel Interest Rate Shocks Strongly: Insights from IMF Data

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025