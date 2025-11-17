A Double Conviction: Azam Khan and Son Face Justice
Senior Samajwadi Party leader Mohammad Azam Khan and his son Abdullah have been sentenced to seven years in prison by a special court for obtaining two PAN cards using different birth dates. Convicted on multiple charges, including forgery and conspiracy, the duo faces varying prison terms under different IPC sections.
- Country:
- India
In a decisive ruling, senior Samajwadi Party leader Mohammad Azam Khan and his son Abdullah Azam have been sentenced to seven years each in prison by a special MP/MLA court. The court found the pair guilty in a 2019 case involving the procurement of two PAN cards using different birth dates.
The verdict, delivered by Special Magistrate Shobhit Bansal, came after a thorough examination of documentary evidence and witness testimony, signifying trust in the judicial process. Prosecution Officer Rakesh Kumar Maurya, alongside advocate Swadesh Sharma, announced the court's judgment to reporters.
The case was lodged in 2019 by BJP leader Akash Saxena, citing charges under IPC sections related to cheating, forgery, and criminal conspiracy. This marks the fourth conviction for Azam Khan, with 84 cases filed against him, further complicating his legal battles.
ALSO READ
Dual PAN Card Case: Azam Khan and Son Sentenced to Seven Years
Father-Son Duo Convicted for PAN Card Forgery
Azam Khan and Son Convicted in PAN Card Forgery Case
SP leader Azam Khan, son Abdullah sent to jail after Rampur MP/MLA court convicts, sentences them in dual PAN card case.
Forgery Foiled: Counterfeit Cash Circulation Cracked in Bhopal