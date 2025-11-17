A Double Conviction: Azam Khan and Son Face Justice

In a decisive ruling, senior Samajwadi Party leader Mohammad Azam Khan and his son Abdullah Azam have been sentenced to seven years each in prison by a special MP/MLA court. The court found the pair guilty in a 2019 case involving the procurement of two PAN cards using different birth dates.

The verdict, delivered by Special Magistrate Shobhit Bansal, came after a thorough examination of documentary evidence and witness testimony, signifying trust in the judicial process. Prosecution Officer Rakesh Kumar Maurya, alongside advocate Swadesh Sharma, announced the court's judgment to reporters.

The case was lodged in 2019 by BJP leader Akash Saxena, citing charges under IPC sections related to cheating, forgery, and criminal conspiracy. This marks the fourth conviction for Azam Khan, with 84 cases filed against him, further complicating his legal battles.