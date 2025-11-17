SP Leader Azam Khan and Son Sentenced in Dual PAN Case

In a significant courtroom development, SP leader Mohammed Azam Khan and his son Abdullah were sentenced to seven years imprisonment in a case involving fraudulent acquisition of two PAN cards. The verdict was delivered by the special MP-MLA court after thorough examination of documentary evidence and witness testimonies.

The duo was found guilty under several IPC sections, including forgery and criminal conspiracy. This is not the first time Azam Khan, a veteran politician, has faced legal trouble, with 84 cases against him. The prosecution plans to review the judgment, hinting at a possible appeal regarding the sentence's adequacy.

The charges stemmed from a 2019 case filed by BJP leader Akash Saxena, alleging discrepancies in the dates of birth cited in official documents. The court imposed varying sentences for different charges, with the seven-year term specified under section 467 IPC, while crediting prior jail time towards the sentence.

(With inputs from agencies.)