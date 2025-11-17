India, UK Begin AJEYA WARRIOR-25 Military Drill Focused on Counter-Terror Ops

The eighth edition of the India–UK Joint Military Exercise “AJEYA WARRIOR-25” commenced today at the Foreign Training Node, Mahajan Field Firing Ranges in Rajasthan. The 14-day bilateral exercise, scheduled from 17 to 30 November 2025, marks yet another milestone in the longstanding defence cooperation between the two nations.

A Major Step in Strengthening Defence Collaboration

A total of 240 personnel, drawn in equal numbers from the Indian Army and the British Army, are taking part in this edition. The Indian contingent is led by experienced troops from the Sikh Regiment, known for their operational excellence, combat readiness, and rich legacy of service.

The joint exercise is being conducted under the United Nations mandate, underscoring the shared commitment of India and the United Kingdom to international peacekeeping, global security, and cooperative security frameworks.

Focus on Counter-Terror Operations in Semi-Urban Terrain

AJEYA WARRIOR-25 places strong emphasis on counter-terror operations in semi-urban environments, reflecting the contemporary threats faced by militaries worldwide. Over the next two weeks, both armies will train to address real-world challenges involving insurgency, hybrid warfare, and urban conflict.

Key training components include:

Joint mission planning at Brigade level

Integrated tactical drills aimed at enhancing coordination

Simulation-driven operational scenarios to test decision-making

Company-level field training exercises replicating high-risk, real-life situations

Handling improvised explosive devices (IEDs) and urban clearance procedures

Inter-operability drills involving communication, surveillance, and combined logistics

These exercises aim to refine operational synergy, strengthen tactical proficiency, and deepen mutual understanding between the two forces.

Building Interoperability and Sharing Best Practices

Over the years, AJEYA WARRIOR has evolved into a flagship bilateral training engagement, bringing together the experience and expertise of both professional armies. The exercise provides a platform to:

Exchange lessons learned from global peacekeeping and counter-insurgency missions

Understand each other’s operational philosophies, standard operating procedures (SOPs) and battlefield frameworks

Improve joint planning and execution capabilities

Enhance interoperability for potential multinational operations

The training curriculum includes classroom sessions, wargaming, weapon familiarization, battlefield simulations, and integrated battlefield manoeuvres—ensuring a comprehensive joint learning environment.

A Decade of Military Partnership and Shared Values

First held in 2011, AJEYA WARRIOR has played a significant role in strengthening the defence partnership between India and the United Kingdom. Both nations share a long history of military cooperation, common democratic values, and a mutual interest in promoting regional stability and global peace.

The 2025 edition reinforces:

A shared resolve to combat terrorism in all forms

Commitment to rules-based international order

Growing defence ties across domains including land, maritime and cyber

Continued engagement through military exchanges, capacity-building, and training programmes

Enhancing Preparedness for Modern-Day Challenges

With increasing global security complexities, exercises like AJEYA WARRIOR are vital for keeping armed forces agile, well-coordinated, and ready to respond to diverse threats. The semi-urban and realistic scenarios at Mahajan Field Firing Ranges provide both armies the opportunity to train in extreme terrain and climate conditions unique to the region.

Way Forward

As AJEYA WARRIOR-25 progresses over the next two weeks, the Indian and British troops will continue to develop a strong sense of camaraderie, mutual respect, and shared purpose. The exercise is expected to culminate with a validation exercise, assessing joint operational readiness, tactical coherence, and ability to tackle complex security environments.

By deepening military cooperation and fostering professional exchange, the India–UK partnership continues to evolve, contributing to a safer and more stable global environment.