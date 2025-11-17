Digital Conspiracy: The Unveiling of Karnataka's Largest Scam

In a shocking revelation, a 57-year-old woman in Karnataka became the victim of the state's largest digital scam, losing an estimated Rs 32 crore. The complex 'digital arrest' scheme lasted for over six months and involved fraudsters posing as CBI officers.

The perpetrators held her under constant surveillance via Skype, using intimidation tactics to extract her financial details and execute 187 bank transfers. This harrowing ordeal started with a fraudulent call alleging her identity misuse in a parcel scam.

Under duress and fearing for her family's safety, the victim was manipulated into compliance. The scam ringleaders fabricated official documents to gain her trust, leaving her mentally and physically distressed. After months of deceit, she reported the crime, prompting police investigation.