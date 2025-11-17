Transgender Asylum Seek: Dutch Court Ruling Sparks Controversy

A Dutch court has maintained its decision to deny U.S. transgender woman Veronica Clifford-Carlos's asylum request. The court acknowledged worsening conditions for transgender people in the United States but stated that Clifford-Carlos had not demonstrated systemic denial of protection or essential services.

Highlighting a procedural error in the initial decision, the court has remitted the case to immigration authorities for further examination. Clifford-Carlos must now prove she faces a genuine risk of persecution.

Her lawyer criticized the ruling as "very unfortunate" and stated plans to introduce new evidence as the case undergoes review by immigration officials.

(With inputs from agencies.)