Digital Deception: The Largest Cyber Scam in Karnataka
A 57-year-old software engineer from Karnataka fell victim to a 'digital arrest' scam, losing around Rs 32 crore. Imposters posing as CBI officers coerced her into making 187 bank transfers over six months, using threats and surveillance. After her ordeal, she sought police assistance.
A sophisticated cyber scam has come to light in Karnataka, where a 57-year-old woman reportedly lost Rs 32 crore over a six-month period. According to police reports on Monday, the scam involved impersonators posing as CBI officers.
These fraudsters allegedly subjected the victim to a 'digital arrest', keeping her under constant Skype surveillance by claiming they had evidence against her in a fabricated case. The scammers coerced her into disclosing financial information and transferring money 187 times.
The ordeal, which began on September 15, 2024, took a toll on her mental and physical health. Despite promises of fund return by February 2025, communication ceased in March, leading her to finally file a complaint post her son's wedding in June.