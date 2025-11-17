Digital Deception: The Largest Cyber Scam in Karnataka

A sophisticated cyber scam has come to light in Karnataka, where a 57-year-old woman reportedly lost Rs 32 crore over a six-month period. According to police reports on Monday, the scam involved impersonators posing as CBI officers.

These fraudsters allegedly subjected the victim to a 'digital arrest', keeping her under constant Skype surveillance by claiming they had evidence against her in a fabricated case. The scammers coerced her into disclosing financial information and transferring money 187 times.

The ordeal, which began on September 15, 2024, took a toll on her mental and physical health. Despite promises of fund return by February 2025, communication ceased in March, leading her to finally file a complaint post her son's wedding in June.