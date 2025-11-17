Left Menu

Justice Served: Life Imprisonment for Gruesome Dowry Murders

A local court convicted a man and his mother for the murder of his wife and daughter due to dowry disputes. Both were sentenced to life imprisonment for the crime, which occurred in Ballia district. The case highlights the grim realities and ongoing issues related to dowry demands.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ballia(Up) | Updated: 17-11-2025 19:12 IST | Created: 17-11-2025 19:12 IST
  • India

In a case that underscores the harsh realities of dowry-related crimes, a local court sentenced a man and his mother to life imprisonment for the murder of his wife and their infant daughter.

The incident, occurring on June 3, 2024, at Karni village under Ubhaon police station in Ballia district, involved the brutal killing of Sarita (27) and her 16-month-old daughter, Khushboo.

Testimony from Sarita's brother, backed by a thorough investigation, led to charges against Sarita's husband, Ram Kewal Verma, and his mother, Chanmuni, under the Dowry Prohibition Act and the IPC. Both were found guilty and fined Rs 35,000, marking a significant judicial stance against dowry crimes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

