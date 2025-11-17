ECape Agriculture MEC Boosts Rural Economy With Water, Farming, Textile Support

The Eastern Cape government is stepping up its efforts to strengthen food security, stimulate rural economies, and empower women and youth through a series of strategic investments in the Joe Gqabi District Municipality. Over a two-day programme, Eastern Cape MEC for Agriculture Nonceba Kontsiwe will hand over vital resources aimed at transforming local livelihoods, stimulating agricultural production, and supporting rural entrepreneurship.

Major Boost for Youth in Agriculture

On Monday, MEC Kontsiwe will visit Phelandaba Village in Senqu Municipality (Sterkspruit) to hand over a brand-new tractor and farming implements to the Mission Youth Project. This support forms part of government’s broader drive to professionalise youth participation in agriculture while positioning the sector as a sustainable and profitable business for younger generations.

The Mission Youth Project, which has been gaining momentum in the area, focuses on crop production, agri-business skills, and collective farming. The new machinery is expected to significantly increase productivity, reduce labour costs, expand the scale of production, and open pathways for local youth to supply formal markets.

The department emphasised that youth involvement in agriculture is essential for long-term food security and rural development, and that mechanisation remains a game changer for emerging farmers.

Clean Water Access for Rural Households Through Spring Water Project

On Tuesday, MEC Kontsiwe will shift her focus to the Lower Tsitsana Village in Nqanqarhu (Maclear) under the Elundini Local Municipality, where she will officially launch a Spring Water Project aimed at expanding access to clean and reliable water for rural households.

The project — benefiting the Sigoga and Saqhuthe villages in Ward 4 — has already resulted in 26 taps being installed, bringing clean water directly to 205 households. This marks a significant step forward in addressing the water scarcity challenges that have long affected this part of the province.

Beyond improving domestic water access, the project is expected to play a crucial role in boosting food production, as residents will be able to irrigate vegetable gardens, sustain small-scale livestock farming, and support local agri-enterprises. This aligns closely with government’s strategy to integrate water availability with robust food production initiatives to alleviate rural poverty.

Agricultural Inputs to Strengthen Production and Food Security

As part of the iLima Lokulima programme, the MEC will also hand over agricultural production inputs to 120 beneficiaries from Ward 4. These inputs include seeds, fertilisers, tools, and other essentials required to support household and community food gardens.

The goal is to reduce food insecurity, increase crop yields, promote self-sustainability, and foster cooperative food aggregation models — enabling small producers to access potential markets such as local retailers, school nutrition programmes, and agro-processing initiatives.

Empowering Women-Owned Enterprises Through Textile Equipment

In addition to agricultural support, MEC Kontsiwe will strengthen rural entrepreneurship by handing over 32 industrial sewing machines, including straight-stitch and overlocker machines, to 16 women-owned enterprises across the three municipalities in the Joe Gqabi district.

This initiative aims to uplift the clothing and textile industry, an important sector for job creation and income generation in rural communities. By equipping women-led enterprises with industrial-grade machinery, the government hopes to increase production capacity, improve product quality, and enable these businesses to access bigger markets.

The intervention also aligns with national objectives to improve livelihoods for women, promote gender equality, and support small-scale manufacturing.

Government’s Ongoing Commitment to Rural Development

The two-day programme illustrates government’s continued commitment to rural development, poverty reduction, and long-term economic inclusion. By combining investments in agriculture, water infrastructure, youth empowerment, and women-led businesses, the Eastern Cape government is working to build resilient communities capable of generating sustainable livelihoods.

MEC Kontsiwe noted that such initiatives are designed not only to meet immediate needs but to catalyse long-term economic growth across the province’s rural landscape. The department reaffirmed that these investments are part of an ongoing effort to transform rural economies, improve living standards, and ensure that no community is left behind.