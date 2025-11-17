Left Menu

Swiss Financial Stability: The Need for Forward-Looking Supervision

Swiss financial regulator FINMA emphasizes the importance of forward-looking supervision to maintain the nation's stability and credibility in the financial sector. CEO Stefan Walter highlights the reform of 'too big to fail' regulation as key, amidst an intensified risk landscape since last year.

The CEO of Swiss finance regulator FINMA underscored the necessity of forward-looking supervision to uphold the stability and credibility of Switzerland's financial sector. In a statement released Monday, Stefan Walter emphasized that such supervision is vital for a stable financial environment in the nation.

Walter also pointed out that reforms aimed at addressing the 'too big to fail' regulation will play a crucial role in maintaining the integrity of systemically important institutions. These reforms are expected to contribute significantly to the Swiss financial centre's resilience.

The annual risk monitor report from FINMA highlighted an intensified risk landscape in both financial and non-financial sectors compared to the previous year. The regulator stressed the importance of proactive measures to address these evolving risks effectively.

