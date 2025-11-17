Corruption Unveiled: The Case of the Ghatkopar Hoarding Collapse
Mumbai police have incorporated sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act in their investigation of the 2024 Ghatkopar hoarding collapse case, which led to 17 deaths. Financial irregularities involving permissions and connections to key officials are under scrutiny by the Special Investigation Team and the government.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 17-11-2025 20:20 IST | Created: 17-11-2025 20:20 IST
- Country:
- India
In a significant development, Mumbai police have included sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act in the investigation into last year's Ghatkopar hoarding collapse, which claimed 17 lives.
The move follows the Special Investigation Team's findings of financial irregularities in permissions related to the ill-fated structure.
Suspect payments linked to Arshad Khan, a business associate of an influential IPS officer's spouse, have drawn attention to possible high-level involvement in the case.
(With inputs from agencies.)
