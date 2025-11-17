Corruption Unveiled: The Case of the Ghatkopar Hoarding Collapse

In a significant development, Mumbai police have included sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act in the investigation into last year's Ghatkopar hoarding collapse, which claimed 17 lives.

The move follows the Special Investigation Team's findings of financial irregularities in permissions related to the ill-fated structure.

Suspect payments linked to Arshad Khan, a business associate of an influential IPS officer's spouse, have drawn attention to possible high-level involvement in the case.

(With inputs from agencies.)