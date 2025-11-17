Swift Justice: Stolen Pumps Recovered in Maharashtra

In a swift response to a troubling series of thefts, police in central Maharashtra have recovered seven stolen submersible motor pumps. Worth around Rs 1,05,000, these essential farming tools were taken from wells in Latur district.

The farmers affected by these thefts had lodged complaints in July and August when the pumps vanished from their properties. Two cases were registered under relevant sections at the Latur Rural Police Station.

Guided by District SP Amol Tambe, a special team spearheaded by Additional SP Mangesh Chavan undertook technical analysis and surveillance. Their efforts resulted in the arrest of two suspects, Kundan Gajendra Kale and Shubham Dashrath Bansode, with further investigations to capture other accomplices underway.

(With inputs from agencies.)