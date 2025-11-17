Lamola: SA’s G20 Presidency Marks Historic Shift Toward Global Equity

South Africa’s G20 Presidency has catalysed a renewed global commitment to justice, equity, and sustainable development — while firmly placing African priorities at the centre of international diplomacy. This was the message delivered by Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Ronald Lamola, during a comprehensive briefing on preparations for the upcoming G20 Leaders’ Summit, set to take place in Johannesburg from 22–23 November 2025.

Speaking from the historic NASREC precinct, Lamola described South Africa’s Presidency as a powerful moment of global transformation — one shaped not by status quo politics but by a determination to “build for the future.”

NASREC: A Venue Rich With Symbolism

Addressing local and international media, Lamola highlighted the symbolic significance of NASREC — known during the apartheid era as a space of separation but now reclaimed as a hub of unity, cultural expression, and democratic engagement.

“This facility remains a symbol of our commitment to bridge the spatial and economic divides of our past,” he said, noting its proximity to the Apartheid Museum, Vilakazi Street, and Soccer City — landmarks of resistance, triumph, and national identity.

Lamola said the venue’s history reflects the broader message South Africa aims to project during its G20 Presidency: a commitment to transformation, resilience, and inclusive development.

Africa’s Moment on the Global Stage

South Africa’s Presidency — the first G20 stewardship ever hosted on African soil — represents what Lamola called a historic opportunity for the continent and the broader Global South.

“Our Presidency is a call to action… to bridge the developmental divide between the Global North and the Global South, to champion equity, sustainability, and shared prosperity,” he said.

Out of 133 official G20 meetings scheduled in the Presidency cycle, 130 have already taken place, with three major engagements remaining:

the Sherpa Meeting,

the G20 Social Summit, and

the G20 Leaders’ Summit.

Lamola described these gatherings as the final steps in a “transformative journey” that South Africa has embarked upon with its global partners.

Ubuntu at the Heart of Global Governance

Drawing from African philosophy, Lamola emphasised that the Presidency is grounded in Ubuntu — the belief that “I am because we are.” He noted that this principle aligns with the global push to accelerate Agenda 2030 and achieve the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), many of which have lagged due to global crises, inequality, and geopolitical conflicts.

“The winds of change are no longer on the horizon; they are here,” Lamola declared, pointing to concrete progress across multiple national sectors.

Turning the Tide: Energy, Logistics, and Economic Stabilisation

Lamola celebrated the stabilisation of South Africa’s energy supply, noting that strong leadership in the Ministry of Electricity, the Eskom board, and its CEO had brought load shedding to an end, marking a pivotal shift in the nation’s economic recovery.

He linked this progress to reforms driven by Operation Vulindlela, which has targeted long-standing structural barriers in logistics, energy, telecommunications, and water infrastructure.

According to Lamola, major achievements under the Presidency include:

Declining unemployment, reflecting early improvements in economic performance

South Africa’s removal from the FATF grey list, signalling stronger governance and anti-money laundering reforms

S&P Global’s recent upgrade of the sovereign credit rating, a move that strengthens investor confidence and reduces borrowing costs

“These milestones show that South Africa is reclaiming stability and driving forward with meaningful reform,” he said.

Key Priorities of South Africa’s G20 Leadership

Lamola outlined four central priorities that have anchored South Africa’s G20 Presidency:

Strengthening disaster resilience, especially for climate-vulnerable regions

Ensuring global debt sustainability, to free developing nations from crippling financial burdens

Mobilising finance for a just energy transition, enabling emerging economies to shift to clean energy without economic sacrifice

Harnessing critical minerals, ensuring resource-rich nations benefit fairly from global green industrialisation

In addition, South Africa established important new task forces on:

Inclusive growth,

Food security, and

Artificial intelligence (AI) — particularly crucial as the world grapples with rapid technological change.

South Africa has also led the G20@20 Review, a comprehensive reflection on two decades of the G20’s evolution, which will be presented at the Summit.

Embedding Africa’s Priorities in Global Governance

Following the African Union's inclusion in the G20 in 2023, South Africa worked closely with the AU to ensure that African development priorities, including Agenda 2063, are firmly embedded in global forums.

Lamola highlighted several major achievements:

A High-Level Dialogue in Addis Ababa focusing on debt sustainability and Africa’s capital costs

Establishment of the Africa Expert Panel chaired by Trevor Manuel, whose insights now inform global economic discussions

A renewed Compact with Africa, aligned to Agenda 2063

Outreach meetings on food security (Cairo) and industrialisation (Abuja)

Strong advocacy for reforms to the global financial architecture to make it fairer and more responsive to developing nations

He warned that Africa still carries the consequences of a world order “that prized division over unity… inequality over fairness… and plunder over preservation.”

Legacy of South Africa’s G20 Presidency

Lamola announced a series of legacy initiatives that will remain long after South Africa’s Presidency concludes. These include:

AI Initiative for Africa

Technology Policy Assistance Facility

G20 Clean Cooking Legacy Programme

Africa Energy Efficiency Facility

High-Level Principles to Combat Illicit Financial Flows

Ubuntu Approaches to Food Security and Price Volatility

G20 Africa Cooperation Agenda on Trade and Investment

He also highlighted the groundbreaking work of the G20 Extraordinary Committee on Global Inequality, whose report recommends establishing a permanent global inequality panel, modeled on the IPCC.

A Nation Rising With Confidence

While acknowledging ongoing challenges such as crime, corruption, and unemployment, Lamola affirmed that South Africans have displayed extraordinary resilience throughout the Presidency cycle.

“We stand at the final stages of our historic G20 Presidency… with pride and purpose,” he said.

He also celebrated the country's recent sporting victories — from the Springboks’ achievements to Bafana Bafana’s World Cup qualification — noting that these moments reflect a nation gaining momentum and self-belief.

“As the G20 Leaders’ Summit begins, South Africa stands not only as host, but as a global convener of solidarity, reform, and shared prosperity.”