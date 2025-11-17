Left Menu

Fear and Uncertainty Loom Over Al Falah University amid Terror Probe

Al Falah University faces fear and uncertainty as it becomes central to a 'white collar' terror module probe. During examination season, some students remain on campus while others leave. Delhi Police issues summons to the university chairman, linking the investigation to a recent blast near Red Fort.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Faridabad | Updated: 17-11-2025 21:30 IST | Created: 17-11-2025 21:30 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Al Falah University finds itself at the center of a terror module investigation, sparking fear and uncertainty among students and faculty members, sources reported on Monday.

As it's currently examination season, some students remain on campus while classes continue, albeit mostly as a formality. Meanwhile, Delhi Police have summoned the university's chairman, Javed Ahmad Siddiqui, in the wake of ongoing investigations related to the Faridabad terror module. Questions of forgery and cheating hang over the university amidst the probe.

The investigation broadened when it was discovered that several suspects connected to last week's blast near the Red Fort had ties to Al Falah University. Authorities are meticulously examining institutional records, financial documents, and administrative approvals as part of this inquiry.

(With inputs from agencies.)

