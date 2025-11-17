The Unfolding Exodus: Gazans' Desperate Journey to South Africa

Amid escalating tensions, a group of 130 Palestinians has left Gaza for South Africa, stirring diplomatic scrutiny and allegations of a covert operation to displace them. South Africa, a vocal supporter of Palestinian goals, has launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding their unexpected arrival in Johannesburg.

The exodus follows Israel's recent loosening of departure restrictions for Gazans, a move allowing roughly 1,000 people to leave since May. Reports indicate the Palestinians were guided by Al-Majd Europe, an organization promising safer prospects abroad. Many were compelled by a quest for medical treatment and refuge from relentless conflict.

While Israel and South Africa debate procedural discrepancies, Gazans like Ramzi Abu Youssef recount harrowing choices. With the need for medical care and security, they left war-ravaged homes, underscoring the dire humanitarian crisis in Gaza. Additionally, their journey highlights complex geopolitical tensions and the severe realities faced by those trapped in the crossfire.