Yogi Adityanath Urges Fast-Track Completion of UP SSF and Four-Lane Road Projects

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath conducted an on-site inspection of UP SSF's second battalion and a road project. He urged officials to expedite construction before the monsoon season. Adityanath emphasized boosting manpower and equipment to meet deadlines and addressed waterlogging issues near the Maniram embankment.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath conducted an on-site inspection of the Uttar Pradesh Special Security Force (UP SSF) second battalion and a related roadway project on Monday evening. He instructed Public Works Department (PWD) officials to expedite construction well ahead of the monsoon, which is expected to hinder progress post-June.

Adityanath has set an ambitious target for the SSF construction, pushing for a completion date four months before its October 2026 deadline. For the Rs 838.05 crore Balapar-Tikaria-Gangi Bazar four-lane road project, he has mandated a June 2026 completion and called for increased manpower to meet this deadline.

While reviewing the progress, the Chief Minister examined the architectural model and pegged a target for administrative and essential infrastructure completion by June 2026. Emphasizing swift progress, he also addressed issues like waterlogging at the Maniram embankment by suggesting the construction of a pumping station. The expansive SSF complex will feature residential towers, offices, and more, spread over 50 hectares with a projected cost of Rs 343 crore.

