Yogi Adityanath Urges Fast-Track Completion of UP SSF and Four-Lane Road Projects

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath conducted an on-site inspection of the Uttar Pradesh Special Security Force (UP SSF) second battalion and a related roadway project on Monday evening. He instructed Public Works Department (PWD) officials to expedite construction well ahead of the monsoon, which is expected to hinder progress post-June.

Adityanath has set an ambitious target for the SSF construction, pushing for a completion date four months before its October 2026 deadline. For the Rs 838.05 crore Balapar-Tikaria-Gangi Bazar four-lane road project, he has mandated a June 2026 completion and called for increased manpower to meet this deadline.

While reviewing the progress, the Chief Minister examined the architectural model and pegged a target for administrative and essential infrastructure completion by June 2026. Emphasizing swift progress, he also addressed issues like waterlogging at the Maniram embankment by suggesting the construction of a pumping station. The expansive SSF complex will feature residential towers, offices, and more, spread over 50 hectares with a projected cost of Rs 343 crore.

(With inputs from agencies.)