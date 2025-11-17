Left Menu

Judge Orders Grand Jury Materials to Comey's Defense Amid Misconduct Claims

A U.S. judge found evidence of misconduct in the prosecution of former FBI Director James Comey, demanding grand jury materials be handed over to his defense. The case, led by a Trump-appointed prosecutor, is under scrutiny for legal errors and improper jury guidance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-11-2025 22:41 IST | Created: 17-11-2025 22:41 IST
A United States judge on Monday highlighted potential misconduct in how a prosecutor, linked to former President Donald Trump, brought criminal charges against ex-FBI Director James Comey, necessitating the release of grand jury materials to Comey's defense team.

The Eastern District of Virginia's U.S. Magistrate Judge William Fitzgerald pointed out that Lindsey Halligan, the Trump-appointed U.S. attorney handling the case, might have committed significant legal mistakes. These errors involved how evidence was presented and how grand jurors were instructed regarding the charges against Comey. "The proceeding's integrity might have been compromised by notable investigative missteps," Fitzgerald stated in his judgment.

James Comey, facing charges for making false statements and obstructing a congressional probe, has maintained a plea of not guilty. He is among three individuals, apparently seen as adversaries by Trump, who have recently faced criminal charges from the Justice Department.

