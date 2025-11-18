Left Menu

U.S. Visa Restrictions Target Nicaragua's Migration Enablers

The United States has imposed visa restrictions on individuals in Nicaragua linked to facilitating illegal immigration, such as transportation and travel agency owners. The move targets those involved under Nicaragua's pro-migration policies, part of a broader strategy to curb illegal immigration and address human rights concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 18-11-2025 00:28 IST | Created: 18-11-2025 00:28 IST
  • United States

The United States is stepping up its immigration control measures by imposing visa restrictions on certain individuals in Nicaragua. Announced by the State Department, these restrictions apply to those linked with facilitating illegal immigration, including owners of transportation companies, travel agencies, and tour operators.

The State Department's investigation points to these individuals leveraging Nicaragua's permissive migration policies, allegedly orchestrated by a lenient governance under President Daniel Ortega, which they argue destabilize the region and contribute to illegal immigration to the U.S.

Previously, under the Trump administration, the crackdown on illegal immigration included ending temporary protective status for Nicaraguans and other groups alongside imposing broad visa restrictions. Recent measures also saw visa revocations and constraints imposed on over 250 Nicaraguan officials due to human rights violations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

