Justice Department's Indictment of James Comey Under Scrutiny for Missteps

A federal judge has sharply criticized the Justice Department for a series of investigative blunders during the indictment of former FBI Director James Comey. On Monday, Magistrate Judge William Fitzpatrick highlighted "fundamental misstatements of the law" made by a prosecutor during the grand jury proceedings.

The judge's 24-page opinion questions the integrity of the process, citing concerns about privileged communications and discrepancies in grand jury transcripts. Fitzpatrick's critique raises alarm over the potential manipulation of the Justice Department against political opponents of President Donald Trump.

Defense attorneys argue that the appointment of prosecutor Lindsey Halligan, who lacks prior prosecutorial experience, resulted in a flawed indictment. The case against Comey, charged with lying to Congress about media leaks, is under further examination for signs of prejudicial conduct.