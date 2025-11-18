Left Menu

Justice Department's Indictment of James Comey Under Scrutiny for Missteps

A federal judge has criticized the Justice Department for investigative missteps in the indictment of former FBI Director James Comey. Judge William Fitzpatrick identified legal misstatements and procedural irregularities during the grand jury process. The case raises concerns about potential political motivations and prosecutorial misconduct.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 18-11-2025 00:41 IST | Created: 18-11-2025 00:41 IST
Justice Department's Indictment of James Comey Under Scrutiny for Missteps
  • Country:
  • United States

A federal judge has sharply criticized the Justice Department for a series of investigative blunders during the indictment of former FBI Director James Comey. On Monday, Magistrate Judge William Fitzpatrick highlighted "fundamental misstatements of the law" made by a prosecutor during the grand jury proceedings.

The judge's 24-page opinion questions the integrity of the process, citing concerns about privileged communications and discrepancies in grand jury transcripts. Fitzpatrick's critique raises alarm over the potential manipulation of the Justice Department against political opponents of President Donald Trump.

Defense attorneys argue that the appointment of prosecutor Lindsey Halligan, who lacks prior prosecutorial experience, resulted in a flawed indictment. The case against Comey, charged with lying to Congress about media leaks, is under further examination for signs of prejudicial conduct.

TRENDING

1
German Navy Secures Canadian Combat Management System

German Navy Secures Canadian Combat Management System

 Global
2
Indiana Stand-Your-Ground Case Sparks Debate

Indiana Stand-Your-Ground Case Sparks Debate

 United States
3
Decline in International Students: Impact on U.S. Colleges and Economy

Decline in International Students: Impact on U.S. Colleges and Economy

 Global
4
Global Climate Talks: Bridging Gaps Amid Rising Tensions

Global Climate Talks: Bridging Gaps Amid Rising Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Poland’s Stabilizing Expenditure Rule Builds Fiscal Buffers and Controls Debt

How Climate Warming Shapes Future GDP: IMF’s Framework for Long-Term Projections

How Generative AI Is Reshaping Systematic Reviews: Strengths, Weaknesses and Reality

Why Ugandan Households Feel Interest Rate Shocks Strongly: Insights from IMF Data

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025