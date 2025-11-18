Emil Bove, a former high-ranking official in the Justice Department, reportedly suggested on multiple occasions that the U.S. government should 'sink the boats' involved in drug trafficking rather than prosecuting their occupants. This idea is now seen as prophetic of the Trump administration's aggressive stance towards maritime drug smuggling.

Bove's comments, made during his tenure from November 2024 to February 2025, have been linked to a drastic policy shift that saw the U.S. military launch numerous airstrikes against suspected drug vessels. The controversial remarks, reported by three anonymous witnesses, coincide with what's being viewed as an unprecedented militaristic approach.

The Pentagon, defending its actions, claims the targeted entities are narco-terrorists, while critics argue these strikes may constitute unlawful war crimes. This evolving doctrine, dubbed by some as 'The Bove Doctrine,' has sparked legal debates and political tension in Washington.