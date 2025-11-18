Left Menu

German Navy Secures Canadian Combat Management System

The German Navy is set to acquire the CMS 330 combat management system from Lockheed Martin Canada, with a deal exceeding C$1 billion. Canadian trade minister Maninder Sidhu highlighted this acquisition as a testament to Canada's leading defence technologies and strong international partnerships.

The German Navy has announced plans to purchase the CMS 330 combat management system from Lockheed Martin Canada in a deal worth over C$1 billion. This significant acquisition was revealed by Canadian Trade Minister Maninder Sidhu.

Sidhu emphasized the importance of this agreement, underscoring Canada's position as a leader in global defence technology. He noted that the deal reflects the strength and value of government-to-government partnerships.

The CMS 330 system is renowned for its advanced capabilities, offering cutting-edge solutions for naval operations, and further solidifies Canada's reputation for producing world-class defence technologies.

