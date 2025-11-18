Left Menu

Echoes of Defiance: Athens March Commemorates Historic Uprising

Greeks marched in Athens to commemorate the 1973 student uprising that contributed to ending the military junta. The protest, focused on U.S. embassy, highlights ongoing grievances including a train disaster and a new law extending work hours. The march involved strong police presence, with several detentions and arrests reported.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-11-2025 01:23 IST | Created: 18-11-2025 01:23 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Thousands gathered in Athens on Monday to commemorate a pivotal moment in Greek history—the 1973 student uprising that played a decisive role in toppling the military regime.

The annual march, which routes to the U.S. embassy, is a symbol of resistance for many Greeks, who accuse the United States of supporting the 1967-1974 dictatorship.

This year, the march also symbolically addressed newer grievances, including a deadly train crash and controversial labor law changes, as police maintained a strong presence and detained several individuals.

