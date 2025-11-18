Echoes of Defiance: Athens March Commemorates Historic Uprising

Thousands gathered in Athens on Monday to commemorate a pivotal moment in Greek history—the 1973 student uprising that played a decisive role in toppling the military regime.

The annual march, which routes to the U.S. embassy, is a symbol of resistance for many Greeks, who accuse the United States of supporting the 1967-1974 dictatorship.

This year, the march also symbolically addressed newer grievances, including a deadly train crash and controversial labor law changes, as police maintained a strong presence and detained several individuals.