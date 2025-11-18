Immigration Crackdown Intensifies in Charlotte Amid Protests
Over 130 people suspected of being in the U.S. illegally were detained in Charlotte, North Carolina, amid a nationwide crackdown on undocumented migrants under President Trump's policy. The actions sparked protests and business closures, with local officials and citizens voicing concerns over constitutional rights violations.
In a significant escalation of immigration enforcement, over 130 individuals suspected of being in the United States illegally were detained in Charlotte, North Carolina, authorities revealed on Monday. This action kickstarted President Donald Trump's intensified nationwide deportation initiative focusing on the South.
According to U.S. Customs and Border Protection spokesman Rob Brisley, the detentions occurred over the weekend as Border Patrol agents executed the federal operation targeting undocumented migrants. Brisley emphasized the administration's commitment to enforcing immigration laws, aiming to apprehend and deport every illegal alien in the U.S.
The operation's impact stirred anxiety and unrest in Charlotte, prompting peaceful protests and business closures. Mayor Vi Lyles reassured residents of their constitutional protections and the city's support, while North Carolina Governor Josh Stein criticized the federal actions, citing racial profiling and aggressive tactics by agents.
(With inputs from agencies.)
