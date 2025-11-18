Left Menu

Immigration Crackdown Intensifies in Charlotte Amid Protests

Over 130 people suspected of being in the U.S. illegally were detained in Charlotte, North Carolina, amid a nationwide crackdown on undocumented migrants under President Trump's policy. The actions sparked protests and business closures, with local officials and citizens voicing concerns over constitutional rights violations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-11-2025 04:20 IST | Created: 18-11-2025 04:20 IST
Immigration Crackdown Intensifies in Charlotte Amid Protests
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant escalation of immigration enforcement, over 130 individuals suspected of being in the United States illegally were detained in Charlotte, North Carolina, authorities revealed on Monday. This action kickstarted President Donald Trump's intensified nationwide deportation initiative focusing on the South.

According to U.S. Customs and Border Protection spokesman Rob Brisley, the detentions occurred over the weekend as Border Patrol agents executed the federal operation targeting undocumented migrants. Brisley emphasized the administration's commitment to enforcing immigration laws, aiming to apprehend and deport every illegal alien in the U.S.

The operation's impact stirred anxiety and unrest in Charlotte, prompting peaceful protests and business closures. Mayor Vi Lyles reassured residents of their constitutional protections and the city's support, while North Carolina Governor Josh Stein criticized the federal actions, citing racial profiling and aggressive tactics by agents.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Sports Shifts: Quarterback Changes, Injuries, and Surprising Comebacks

Sports Shifts: Quarterback Changes, Injuries, and Surprising Comebacks

 Global
2
A Week in Politics: Global Tensions and Diplomatic Strategies

A Week in Politics: Global Tensions and Diplomatic Strategies

 Global
3
US News: Unfolding Legal Challenges and Agency Shakeups

US News: Unfolding Legal Challenges and Agency Shakeups

 Global
4
U.S. Sanctions Squeeze Russian Oil Revenues

U.S. Sanctions Squeeze Russian Oil Revenues

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Poland’s Stabilizing Expenditure Rule Builds Fiscal Buffers and Controls Debt

How Climate Warming Shapes Future GDP: IMF’s Framework for Long-Term Projections

How Generative AI Is Reshaping Systematic Reviews: Strengths, Weaknesses and Reality

Why Ugandan Households Feel Interest Rate Shocks Strongly: Insights from IMF Data

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025