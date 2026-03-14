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Fires Ignite Amid Blackout Protests in Cuba's Moron

In central Cuba, protesters attacked a Communist Party office amid public dissent triggered by blackouts and a U.S. oil blockade. The unrest began with a peaceful rally against power cuts and food shortages in Moron, turning violent with a large fire and vandalism as tensions escalated.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-03-2026 21:39 IST | Created: 14-03-2026 21:39 IST
Fires Ignite Amid Blackout Protests in Cuba's Moron
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In a rare public dissent in Cuba, anti-government protesters attacked a Communist Party office in Moron, central Cuba, amid blackouts exacerbated by a U.S. oil blockade. The unrest began peacefully late on Friday but escalated into violence by Saturday morning, according to state-run Invasor newspaper.

Videos circulating on social media depicted the turmoil, showing a blazing fire and individuals hurling rocks at a building, while chants of liberty resonated in the background. Reuters verified some footage from Moron, located about 250 miles east of Havana, though the exact date remains unclear.

The U.S. blockade has intensified since the detention of Venezuelan President Maduro, a key ally of Cuba, in January. President Trump halted Venezuelan oil shipments to Cuba, aggravating existing shortages of essential supplies. Cuba claims it's negotiating with Washington to ease tensions while protests, including recent ones in Havana, underscore burgeoning frustrations among citizens.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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