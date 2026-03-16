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Turmoil in Garo Hills: Marak Steps Down Amidst Violent Protests

Albinush R Marak, the chief executive member of the Garo Hills Autonomous District Council, resigned following a no-confidence motion. His resignation came after violent protests erupted over a notification on Scheduled Tribe certificates. The unrest led to two deaths, curfews, and a postponed election.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneshwar | Updated: 16-03-2026 21:01 IST | Created: 16-03-2026 21:01 IST
Turmoil in Garo Hills: Marak Steps Down Amidst Violent Protests
Marak
  • Country:
  • India

Amidst violent protests that rocked the Garo Hills, Albinush R Marak, Chief Executive Member of the Garo Hills Autonomous District Council, resigned. A no-confidence motion, initiated by 21 out of 30 council members, prompted his immediate exit.

The unrest began after the council's controversial move to issue a notification requiring Scheduled Tribe certificates for elections, excluding long-standing non-tribal candidates. This decision sparked violent encounters, resulting in two fatalities and heightened tensions across the region.

In his resignation letter, Marak acknowledged the loss of majority support in the council and stressed the importance of unity in democratic institutions. The ensuing violence led to curfews and the postponement of the district elections, with a high court eventually nullifying the contentious notification.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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