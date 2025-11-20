Left Menu

Himachal: 3 killed as car collides with tipper truck in Una

Three people were killed on the spot after the car they were travelling in collided head-on with a tipper truck near the Jio petrol pump in Tahliwal, police said on Thursday. Preliminary investigations have identified high speed and poor road lighting as possible causes.

PTI | Una | Updated: 20-11-2025 20:25 IST | Created: 20-11-2025 20:25 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Three people were killed on the spot after the car they were travelling in collided head-on with a tipper truck near the Jio petrol pump in Tahliwal, police said on Thursday. The accident occurred on the Santokhgarh-Tahliwal main road, here, on Wednesday at midnight. The vehicle was travelling at high speed, and the impact of the collision was so severe that the front of the vehicle was completely damaged. The car was shattered into two parts, and all three occupants lost their lives, a local who informed the police said. The deceased were identified as Taranjit Singh (22) and Mayank (20) from Mehatpur and Kiran Devi. The car carrying three people, including two men and one woman, was en route from Santokhgarh to Tahliwal when the accident occurred. Hearing the loud sound of the collision, people nearby rushed to the scene, but rescuing those trapped inside was extremely difficult. Locals and passersby immediately informed the police, following which the Tahliwal police, along with an ambulance team, arrived at the scene. After considerable effort, all three were extricated, but by then they had passed away. The Tahliwal police registered a case and launched an investigation to ascertain the cause of the accident. They are also gathering information about the tipper driver, whether he was present at the time of the accident or fled the scene. Preliminary investigations have identified high speed and poor road lighting as possible causes. In a statement issued here, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri expressed grief over the death of three persons. Sukhu assured that the state government stands firmly with the aggrieved families in this hour of grief and directed the district administration to provide all possible assistance to the affected families. Agnihotri also conveyed his condolences to the bereaved family members and assured them of all possible assistance.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

