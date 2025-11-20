MyGov Marks National Space Day with Quiz, ISRO Tour to Inspire Young India
- Country:
- India
To deepen public engagement with India’s rapidly advancing space programme, MyGov, the Government of India’s citizen-engagement platform, launched a series of nationwide initiatives to commemorate National Space Day 2025. These multi-format activities were designed to broaden scientific awareness, celebrate India’s achievements in space science, and empower citizens—especially the youth—to meaningfully connect with the country’s space exploration journey.
Through creative contests, immersive digital content, and a flagship national quiz, MyGov provided platforms for millions of Indians to learn, participate, and take pride in India’s growing role in the global space ecosystem.
A Multi-Dimensional National Outreach Campaign
In the spirit of inclusive communication, MyGov rolled out an extensive set of public engagement activities, including:
-
Creative contests on posters, essays, and innovation ideas
-
Interactive quizzes to test and expand public knowledge
-
Social media awareness campaigns on India’s space milestones
-
Newsletters and blogs explaining missions, technologies, and scientific breakthroughs
-
Podcasts and short videos featuring space scientists, mission leaders, and educators
These efforts collectively aimed to spark curiosity, expand scientific literacy, and inspire younger generations to explore careers in STEM fields.
National Space Day Quiz 2025: A Flagship Citizen-Science Initiative
The centrepiece of the celebrations was the National Space Day Quiz 2025, launched to nurture scientific temperament, promote national pride in India’s space achievements, and build a deeper public connection with ISRO.
Highlights of the Quiz Initiative
-
Participation from thousands of citizens across India
-
Questions covering India’s space history, launch vehicles, satellites, interplanetary missions, and global collaborations
-
Focus on encouraging school and college students, young professionals, and space enthusiasts
-
Top 100 winners selected for an exclusive educational experience at ISRO
This initiative reflects the government’s wider objective of making science accessible, engaging, and inspiring for all Indians.
Winners’ Guided Tour of SDSC SHAR: A Glimpse into India’s Space Heartbeat
On 11 November 2025, the top 100 quiz winners visited the Satish Dhawan Space Centre – Sriharikota Range (SDSC SHAR), ISRO’s premier spaceport.
Inside the ISRO Tour
Participants received rare, first-hand exposure to the cutting-edge world of launch operations, including:
-
Interactive sessions with senior ISRO scientists and mission team members
-
Insights into India’s space journey, technological evolution, and recent achievements
-
A visit to the Master Control Centre, where mission commanding and tracking take place
-
Guided access to the historic Launch Pads 1 and 2, from where India’s PSLV, GSLV, and other launch vehicles embark into space
-
Observing rocket assembly and integration facilities, transportation systems, and testing infrastructure
-
Understanding the rigorous timelines, precision engineering, and mission simulations that enable India’s consistent success rate in space missions
For many visitors, it was the first time witnessing the complexity, discipline, and scale of operations behind a major scientific institution.
Youth Inspired by ISRO’s Vision and Excellence
Describing the visit as a “once-in-a-lifetime opportunity,” participants shared their renewed admiration for ISRO’s contribution to national development and global science. Many expressed a newfound motivation to pursue careers in:
-
Astronomy
-
Aerospace engineering
-
Computer science
-
Robotics
-
Space research and innovation
The opportunity offered by MyGov acted as a catalyst—transforming curiosity into aspiration.
ISRO’s Global Rise Under India’s Space Transformation
India’s space sector is undergoing a historic phase of expansion under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, with landmark missions reinforcing global confidence in ISRO’s capabilities.
Key Missions Highlighted
-
Aditya-L1 – India’s first solar mission
-
Gaganyaan – India’s first human spaceflight programme
-
Chandrayaan missions – Pioneering lunar exploration success
-
Future interplanetary missions – Strengthening India’s deep-space portfolio
With expanding global collaborations, increased private-sector participation, and a renewed science-focused national narrative, India is solidifying its role as a global leader in space exploration.
MyGov’s Continuing Role in Science Engagement
The 2025 event marks the third consecutive year of MyGov’s national-level space quizzes:
-
Chandrayaan-3 Mahaquiz (2023)
-
National Space Day Quiz (2024)
-
National Space Day Quiz (2025)
Each year, the initiative concludes with an educational tour of ISRO, offering citizens unparalleled access to India’s space infrastructure.
Through these sustained outreach efforts, MyGov is bridging the gap between citizens and India’s scientific institutions—cultivating a culture of Inquiry, Innovation, and national pride.
MyGov’s National Space Day 2025 initiatives reaffirm the government’s commitment to democratising access to science, celebrating India’s achievements in space, and nurturing the next generation of explorers, engineers and innovators. By blending digital engagement with real-world scientific experiences, MyGov continues to ignite curiosity and strengthen India’s evolving knowledge ecosystem.