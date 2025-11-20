MyGov Marks National Space Day with Quiz, ISRO Tour to Inspire Young India

To deepen public engagement with India’s rapidly advancing space programme, MyGov, the Government of India’s citizen-engagement platform, launched a series of nationwide initiatives to commemorate National Space Day 2025. These multi-format activities were designed to broaden scientific awareness, celebrate India’s achievements in space science, and empower citizens—especially the youth—to meaningfully connect with the country’s space exploration journey.

Through creative contests, immersive digital content, and a flagship national quiz, MyGov provided platforms for millions of Indians to learn, participate, and take pride in India’s growing role in the global space ecosystem.

A Multi-Dimensional National Outreach Campaign

In the spirit of inclusive communication, MyGov rolled out an extensive set of public engagement activities, including:

Creative contests on posters, essays, and innovation ideas

Interactive quizzes to test and expand public knowledge

Social media awareness campaigns on India’s space milestones

Newsletters and blogs explaining missions, technologies, and scientific breakthroughs

Podcasts and short videos featuring space scientists, mission leaders, and educators

These efforts collectively aimed to spark curiosity, expand scientific literacy, and inspire younger generations to explore careers in STEM fields.

National Space Day Quiz 2025: A Flagship Citizen-Science Initiative

The centrepiece of the celebrations was the National Space Day Quiz 2025, launched to nurture scientific temperament, promote national pride in India’s space achievements, and build a deeper public connection with ISRO.

Highlights of the Quiz Initiative

Participation from thousands of citizens across India

Questions covering India’s space history, launch vehicles, satellites, interplanetary missions, and global collaborations

Focus on encouraging school and college students, young professionals, and space enthusiasts

Top 100 winners selected for an exclusive educational experience at ISRO

This initiative reflects the government’s wider objective of making science accessible, engaging, and inspiring for all Indians.

Winners’ Guided Tour of SDSC SHAR: A Glimpse into India’s Space Heartbeat

On 11 November 2025, the top 100 quiz winners visited the Satish Dhawan Space Centre – Sriharikota Range (SDSC SHAR), ISRO’s premier spaceport.

Inside the ISRO Tour

Participants received rare, first-hand exposure to the cutting-edge world of launch operations, including:

Interactive sessions with senior ISRO scientists and mission team members

Insights into India’s space journey, technological evolution, and recent achievements

A visit to the Master Control Centre, where mission commanding and tracking take place

Guided access to the historic Launch Pads 1 and 2, from where India’s PSLV, GSLV, and other launch vehicles embark into space

Observing rocket assembly and integration facilities, transportation systems, and testing infrastructure

Understanding the rigorous timelines, precision engineering, and mission simulations that enable India’s consistent success rate in space missions

For many visitors, it was the first time witnessing the complexity, discipline, and scale of operations behind a major scientific institution.

Youth Inspired by ISRO’s Vision and Excellence

Describing the visit as a “once-in-a-lifetime opportunity,” participants shared their renewed admiration for ISRO’s contribution to national development and global science. Many expressed a newfound motivation to pursue careers in:

Astronomy

Aerospace engineering

Computer science

Robotics

Space research and innovation

The opportunity offered by MyGov acted as a catalyst—transforming curiosity into aspiration.

ISRO’s Global Rise Under India’s Space Transformation

India’s space sector is undergoing a historic phase of expansion under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, with landmark missions reinforcing global confidence in ISRO’s capabilities.

Key Missions Highlighted

Aditya-L1 – India’s first solar mission

Gaganyaan – India’s first human spaceflight programme

Chandrayaan missions – Pioneering lunar exploration success

Future interplanetary missions – Strengthening India’s deep-space portfolio

With expanding global collaborations, increased private-sector participation, and a renewed science-focused national narrative, India is solidifying its role as a global leader in space exploration.

MyGov’s Continuing Role in Science Engagement

The 2025 event marks the third consecutive year of MyGov’s national-level space quizzes:

Chandrayaan-3 Mahaquiz (2023)

National Space Day Quiz (2024)

National Space Day Quiz (2025)

Each year, the initiative concludes with an educational tour of ISRO, offering citizens unparalleled access to India’s space infrastructure.

Through these sustained outreach efforts, MyGov is bridging the gap between citizens and India’s scientific institutions—cultivating a culture of Inquiry, Innovation, and national pride.

MyGov’s National Space Day 2025 initiatives reaffirm the government’s commitment to democratising access to science, celebrating India’s achievements in space, and nurturing the next generation of explorers, engineers and innovators. By blending digital engagement with real-world scientific experiences, MyGov continues to ignite curiosity and strengthen India’s evolving knowledge ecosystem.