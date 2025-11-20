Himachal: College student held in Solan for firing in air

A 21-year-old man in Himachal Pradesh's Solan district was arrested on Thursday after his purported video of openly firing in the air with a pistol surfaced online, police said.

The accused has been identified as Dharm Raj, a native of Bihar, they said.

Preliminary investigation revealed that on Wednesday, some senior students from Shoolini University allegedly had an argument with a first-year BBA student, Aditya Kumar, the police said.

The seniors entered the rented room of Aditya and abused him, following which Aditya's family came to Solan and complained to the university management, they said.

The next day, the university authority called both the parties to resolve the matter.

When Aditya, along with his father, Rajballi, who was carrying a licensed pistol, and other family members, reached near the Dream Villa hotel under the Oachghat area, Dharm allegedly snatched the weapon from Rajballi and fired in the air, the police added.

The accused has been booked for snatching, attempt to murder and illegal acts involving firearms under sections 304 and 109 of the BNS and section 25 of the Arms Act, Superintendent of Police Gaurav Singh said.

The weapon was sent for forensic examination, he added.

