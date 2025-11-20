Left Menu

Himachal: Machine operator engaged in NHAI work swept in Beas river

PTI | Mandi | Updated: 20-11-2025 22:42 IST
Himachal: Machine operator engaged in NHAI work swept in Beas river
A machine operator engaged in the construction work for the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) was swept away in the current of Beas river on Wednesday night along with machinery as the water level of the river suddenly rose, police said.

They said that at about 10 pm on Wednesday night, some machines, along with a crane, were engaged in work on the riverbank at Bindrabani near Mandi town when the water in the river suddenly started rising.

Seeing rising water level, machine operator Tanvir Alam, a resident of Bihar, began moving the machinery to a safe place but was swept away by Beas' current.

Teams of state and national disaster response forces tried to locate him, but he is still missing, police said on Thursday evening.

Meanwhile, police have registered a case under sections 125 and 106 of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita against the contractor and started investigations.

Section 125 deals with acts endangering someone's life or safety, while Section 106 pertains to causing death by negligence.

Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Mandi Abhimanyu Verma said that the case has been registered against the contractor, but if any negligence on the part of the other authorities is found, they would also be included in the FIR.

According to local residents, the Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB) released water from its Pandoh dam, about 18 km upstream of Mandi town, which may have led to the mishap.

