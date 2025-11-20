Allahabad HC asks all judicial officers in UP to mention injuries in judgments

The Allahabad High Court has directed judicial officers across the state to invariably mention the injuries of people in their judgments.

Dismissing a criminal appeal filed by one Sunil Kumar Yadav, a division bench comprising Justices Rajeev Mishra and Ajay Kumar observed, ''We are pained to observe that trial judge has not mentioned in the impugned (under challenge) judgment the injuries found on the body of the deceased.'' ''Whereas circular dated March 3, 2002 and circular dated March 3, 1982 of high court clearly directs the judicial officers to invariably reproduce in their judgments, the injuries from the injury reports of the injured persons. We hope and trust that the aforesaid circulars shall be complied with by all the judicial officers while writing their judgments,'' the court said.

It directed that a copy of the judgment be circulated amongst all the judicial officers in Uttar Pradesh in order to ensure compliance.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)