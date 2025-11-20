Left Menu

CM urges people to attend Delhi govt's event marking Guru Tegh Bahadur's martyrdom anniversary

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Thursday invited people from across Delhi and the country to participate in the grand three-day commemoration of the 350th martyrdom anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur, to be held at the Red Fort from November 23 to 25.The chief minister visited the Red Fort area to review ongoing preparations for the Gurmat Samagam.

The chief minister visited the Red Fort area to review ongoing preparations for the Gurmat Samagam. She conducted an on-site inspection and directed all departments to complete their tasks within stipulated timelines and with the highest standards of quality. During the review, Gupta examined arrangements related to security, crowd management, traffic regulation, cleanliness, lighting, drinking water, and emergency services. She instructed officials to ensure that devotees and visitors face no inconvenience during the event and emphasised seamless inter-departmental coordination. Delhi Cabinet Ministers Manjinder Singh Sirsa and Kapil Mishra were also present. Gupta said the 350th martyrdom anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji is being observed across the country with deep devotion, reverence and enthusiasm. The Red Fort, she noted, stands as a witness to Guru Sahib's supreme sacrifice.

Sharing details of the programme, she said the three-day event will feature several significant activities, including a grand museum showcasing important historical accounts and evidence related to the life and martyrdom of Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji. A special light-and-sound show will be presented on the ramparts of the Red Fort, and seven Sangat groups will perform Satsang and Kirtan.

She said the Gurmat Samagam is a solemn and grand tribute to the Guru tradition and the highest ideals of humanity, assuring that the Delhi Government, in collaboration with the Gurdwara Management Committee, will ensure a safe, well-organised and clean environment for all devotees.

The Delhi Police has heightened security measures in and around the Red Fort, weeks after a blast near the monument claimed 15 lives and injured several others.

