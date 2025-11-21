EU leaders and von der Leyen to discuss Ukraine peace plan with Zelenskiy in G20 summit
Reuters | Johannesburg | Updated: 21-11-2025 15:37 IST | Created: 21-11-2025 15:37 IST
European Union leaders and the EU Commission's President Ursula von der Leyen will reach out to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to discuss a U.S. negotiated peace plan during the current G20 summit, von der Leyen said on Friday.
She added nothing can be decided over Ukraine without Ukraine.
