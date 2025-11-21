Left Menu

Delhi Police arrests parole jumper wanted in 30 cases from Kolkata

The Delhi Police has arrested a man wanted in over 30 criminal cases, including a series of murders and armed robberies, from Kolkata after he allegedly jumped parole earlier this year and began living under a changed identity, an official said on Friday.The accused, identified as Sohrab, is a native of Uttar Pradesh with a long record of violent offences.

The accused, identified as Sohrab, is a native of Uttar Pradesh with a long record of violent offences. Over 30 cases, including murder and robbery, are registered against him and his two brothers in several districts of Uttar Pradesh.

Investigators said he had allegedly committed three murders in Lucknow in 2005. He was arrested and later released on parole, but had been absconding for many years.

According to police, he was found living in Kolkata under an assumed identity and was working odd jobs to avoid detection. ''Our team conducted a raid and apprehended him on Wednesday,'' the officer said, adding he is being brought to Delhi for custodial interrogation.

Police expect his arrest to help progress investigations into a number of unsolved cases linked to him and his associates. Further details are awaited.

