Uttar Pradesh's Stance Against Crime: A Zero-Tolerance Policy

In a firm declaration against criminal elements, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath affirmed his administration's zero-tolerance policy towards crime and mafia activities in the state, ensuring safety and security for all, particularly traders and women. This statement was made during a foundation stone laying ceremony for a commercial complex.

Highlighting the transformative changes in cities like Ayodhya and Kashi, Adityanath emphasized the government's commitment to policies that prioritize public interest, enhance state development, and uphold national integrity. He praised efforts in eradicating old challenges such as hooliganism and anarchy, stating that law and order have improved since 2017.

Adityanath also announced the upcoming inauguration of Eastern Uttar Pradesh's first Centre of Excellence at the Maharana Pratap Institute of Technology, developed with Tata Consultancy Services. He reaffirmed the government's fair distribution of welfare schemes and reiterated the importance of respecting national symbols in society.

(With inputs from agencies.)