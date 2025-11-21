Left Menu

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 21-11-2025 17:02 IST | Created: 21-11-2025 17:02 IST
Srinagar police expands inspection drive beyond hospitals; search fertiliser shops, car dealers
In a series of coordinated operations aimed at bolstering security and ensuring compliance with regulatory norms, Srinagar police has been conducting extensive inspection drives across medical institutions, chemical and fertiliser shops, and car dealerships over the last two days, an official spokesperson said here on Friday.

The move is seen as a precautionary step, with special teams formed by SSP (Srinagar) G V Sundeep Chakravarthy.

The Jammu and Kashmir Police, in coordination with their counterparts in Uttar Pradesh and Haryana, busted the "white collar terror" module and arrested several, including three doctors this month.

The unregulated sale of ammonium nitrate, the purchase of second-hand cars, and hiding weapons in lockers by the doctors came up during the investigation of the case, prompting the police to carry out precautionary measures, the official said.

The search is a part of the ongoing commitment to preventing misuse of facilities and materials for unlawful activities, according to the official.

The Srinagar police, on two consecutive days, carried out checks at the locker facilities and storage racks of various hospitals and public health centres to ensure that no illegal or hazardous material was present. The checking follows the earlier arrest of a doctor in the "white collar" module and the recovery of an AK rifle hidden in his locker at the Government Medical College, Anantnag.

According to the spokesperson, police teams, accompanied by officials of the health department, reminded the hospital staff during the searches to use lockers strictly for official purposes and maintain proper records.

They also said such inspections would be part of the routine vigilance to maintain a safe environment in hospitals.

On Friday, the Srinagar police shifted its focus to the city's commercial sector as well, with thorough inspections of chemical and fertiliser shops across the city, the spokesperson said.

The police team checked for proper maintenance of stock and sales records, identity verification procedures for bulk purchasers, secure storage of materials with potential security implications, besides ensuring the validity of licenses and adherence to regulatory norms.

The police teams also briefed the shop owners on the need for increased security measures, asking them to promptly report any suspicious transactions and maintain complete transparency, the official said.

A security check at car showrooms across the city was also conducted to discourage vehicle misuse in criminal activities and ensure that all car dealers comply with safety measures and documentation requirements.

The inspection mainly focused on checking maintenance of stock and sales records, identity verification for purchasers, compliance with security-related guidelines, and validity of licenses.

The dealers were counselled to ''be always vigilant'' and report any transaction considered suspicious, the spokesperson said.

Srinagar police emphasised that these inspection drives are part of their continuous efforts to strengthen citywide security and safeguard public safety, the official added.

