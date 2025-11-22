India's Ambitious Legislative Agenda: New Bills Set to Shape Future Industries

The Indian government is set to unveil an ambitious legislative agenda in the upcoming winter session of Parliament, commencing on December 1. At the forefront is a pivotal bill to liberalize the civil nuclear sector, granting private entities a foothold in this once-exclusive domain.

The Atomic Energy Bill, 2025, is among ten new bills scheduled for introduction, alongside reforms in higher education and corporate legislation. Notable among these is the Higher Education Commission of India Bill, which seeks to empower universities towards greater autonomy and excellence through systematic accreditation.

Additionally, proposed amendments to the National Highways Act aim to expedite land acquisitions, while the Corporate Laws Amendment Bill and the Securities Markets Code Bill intend to streamline business regulations. Collectively, these reforms reflect a concerted effort to bolster India's economic landscape and infrastructure efficiency.

(With inputs from agencies.)