Leaders Unite: Carney and Macron Tackle Global Issues at G20

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney and French President Emmanuel Macron met during the G20 summit in South Africa to discuss the Ukraine conflict and Gaza crisis. They emphasized cooperation, peace strategies, and strengthening Canada-France ties, particularly in energy and technology sectors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-11-2025 17:12 IST | Created: 22-11-2025 17:12 IST
Mark Carney

During the G20 summit in South Africa, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney and French President Emmanuel Macron engaged in crucial talks addressing global issues including the ongoing war in Ukraine and the humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

The discussions focused on securing a fair peace settlement in Ukraine that respects the nation's sovereignty and includes Kyiv, with both leaders affirming their commitment to ally cooperation for lasting peace. Security guarantees were deemed essential.

They further highlighted the urgency of stabilizing Gaza and boosting reconstruction efforts. As Canada concludes its G7 presidency, Carney seeks to enhance collaboration with France in areas like energy, technology, and aerospace as they plan for mutual advancements.

(With inputs from agencies.)

