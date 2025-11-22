Leaders Unite: Carney and Macron Tackle Global Issues at G20

During the G20 summit in South Africa, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney and French President Emmanuel Macron engaged in crucial talks addressing global issues including the ongoing war in Ukraine and the humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

The discussions focused on securing a fair peace settlement in Ukraine that respects the nation's sovereignty and includes Kyiv, with both leaders affirming their commitment to ally cooperation for lasting peace. Security guarantees were deemed essential.

They further highlighted the urgency of stabilizing Gaza and boosting reconstruction efforts. As Canada concludes its G7 presidency, Carney seeks to enhance collaboration with France in areas like energy, technology, and aerospace as they plan for mutual advancements.

(With inputs from agencies.)