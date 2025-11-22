Supreme Court Decision Raises Concerns Over Governors' Powers

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) voiced dissatisfaction with the Supreme Court's recent decision regarding the extent of governors' powers. The party warned that this judicial stance may further embolden governors to exercise powers beyond the constitutional framework in states governed by the opposition.

The court's advisory opinion refrained from setting any deadlines for governors or the President to approve bills passed by state assemblies. However, it clarified that governors do not have absolute authority, preventing them from indefinitely withholding assent to such bills.

The Left party pointed out that the Supreme Court's decision does not include the necessary constitutional checks to curb the seemingly arbitrary behaviors of governors, who are portrayed as acting under the influence of the central government.

