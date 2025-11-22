Left Menu

Supreme Court Decision Raises Concerns Over Governors' Powers

The CPI(M) criticized the Supreme Court's decision stating that it supports governors' extra-constitutional powers. It expressed concern over governors acting as political agents of the Centre, highlighting the threat to state rights due to centralization. The court's opinion lacks constitutional checks on governors' powers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-11-2025 18:22 IST | Created: 22-11-2025 18:22 IST
Supreme Court Decision Raises Concerns Over Governors' Powers
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) voiced dissatisfaction with the Supreme Court's recent decision regarding the extent of governors' powers. The party warned that this judicial stance may further embolden governors to exercise powers beyond the constitutional framework in states governed by the opposition.

The court's advisory opinion refrained from setting any deadlines for governors or the President to approve bills passed by state assemblies. However, it clarified that governors do not have absolute authority, preventing them from indefinitely withholding assent to such bills.

The Left party pointed out that the Supreme Court's decision does not include the necessary constitutional checks to curb the seemingly arbitrary behaviors of governors, who are portrayed as acting under the influence of the central government.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Turkey Secures Host Crown for COP31 Amid Strategic Climate Talks

Turkey Secures Host Crown for COP31 Amid Strategic Climate Talks

 Australia
2
Galthie Critiques France's World Cup Performance

Galthie Critiques France's World Cup Performance

 France
3
G20 Leadership Struggle: U.S. and South Africa at Odds

G20 Leadership Struggle: U.S. and South Africa at Odds

 United States
4
Pakistan's Rooftop Solar Boom Sparks Energy Grid Shift

Pakistan's Rooftop Solar Boom Sparks Energy Grid Shift

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital transformation expands geographic reach of global supply chains

AI deepfakes, mass chat abuse and grooming push digital gender divide into crisis

Massive food loss crisis hits East Africa as key crops spoil across value chains

Gender cues can shift AI fairness decisions, raising concerns for real-world use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025